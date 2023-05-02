Getting Answers: federal funding for local colleges

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Congressman Richard Neal announced that $1 million in federal funding will be making its way to Elms College in Chicopee, but will more federal funding be coming to higher education in the Bay State?

Elms College students and faculty celebrated $1 million in federal funding on Tuesday that is aimed at expanding their social work and education programs.

“This funding allows us to continue our service to the greater Springfield community, by expanding two very important and highly regarded initiatives,” said Elms College President Dr. Harry Dumay.

The money will help diversify and grow the programs in hopes of bringing a larger and more skilled class of future educators and social workers to western Massachusetts. Neal was on-hand for the announcement on Tuesday, but what about federal dollars going to other schools in the area? He told us with COVID-19 education funding coming to an end, student enrollment down, and tuition rising, he hopes to cultivate more partnerships with local colleges and earmark funding to combat and the arising issues.

“I think there is a unique partnership between higher education and the federal government.

I think it was evidenced by what you witnessed this morning. I think that full partnership plays out in initiatives that we undertake based upon the needs of the local colleges and universities in our community,” Neal explained.

In terms of the COVID-19 money, Neal said some of those funds are still being handed out. However, he told us that those dollars could be in jeopardy if Congress doesn’t agree to raise the debt ceiling.

“It’s important to remember too that all of the COVID money that has been allocated or appropriated has not been expended yet, so I think as we begin serious and earnest deliberations over what to do with the debt ceiling issue,” Neal noted.

He added that, until an agreement can be reached on the debt ceiling issue, funding initiatives may remain in limbo.

“Clearly, weighing with that excess COVID money and some other initiatives, take the course of playing out,” Neal added.

Congress has until June 1 to raise the debt ceiling. Otherwise, federal dollars that are earmarked for colleges nationwide will pause until an agreement is reached.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.