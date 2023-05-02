Lifelong Springfield Police officer honored with promotion, pinning ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A lifelong Springfield resident and police officer was honored in a pinning ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Lawrence Akers has served the Springfield Police Department for nearly four decades, and on Tuesday, he became one of only three officers at the department with this title.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood promoted Captain Lawrence Akers to Provisional Deputy Chief. In his new role, Deputy Chief Akers said that he will have more responsibility as he will answer directly to Superintendent Clapprood.

As a second generation Springfield Police officer, Deputy Chief Akers told Western Mass News that he is humbled by the promotion.

“He came on the job when it really wasn’t as easy for him to get promoted, and so, it means the world to me, and I think I am living out his legacy,” he said. “Just to be able to help the Springfield Police Department, going places and in the direction we’d like, it means everything.”

Throughout his time on the force, Deputy Chief Akers has served in a number of different roles, most recently overseeing the metro unit and the Springfield Police Honor Guard.

Deputy Chief Akers will be honored in a more formal ceremony later this month.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.