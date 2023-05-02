Lifelong Springfield Police officer honored with promotion, pinning ceremony

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A lifelong Springfield resident and police officer was honored in a pinning ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Lawrence Akers has served the Springfield Police Department for nearly four decades, and on Tuesday, he became one of only three officers at the department with this title.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood promoted Captain Lawrence Akers to Provisional Deputy Chief. In his new role, Deputy Chief Akers said that he will have more responsibility as he will answer directly to Superintendent Clapprood.

As a second generation Springfield Police officer, Deputy Chief Akers told Western Mass News that he is humbled by the promotion.

“He came on the job when it really wasn’t as easy for him to get promoted, and so, it means the world to me, and I think I am living out his legacy,” he said. “Just to be able to help the Springfield Police Department, going places and in the direction we’d like, it means everything.”

Throughout his time on the force, Deputy Chief Akers has served in a number of different roles, most recently overseeing the metro unit and the Springfield Police Honor Guard.

Deputy Chief Akers will be honored in a more formal ceremony later this month.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Emergency crews have responded to a potential building collapse in downtown Holyoke.
Partial roof collapse closes part of sidewalk in downtown Holyoke
A crash involving two tractor-trailers and one car is causing traffic issues along I-84 in...
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers part of I-84 in Sturbridge
Chicopee Police respond to Lincoln Grove Park after kids disguise BB guns as AR rifles 050123
Chicopee Police respond to Lincoln Grove Park after kids disguise BB guns as AR rifles
MGN Online
Springfield man indicted for sexual exploitation of a child, child pornography

Latest News

A part of a Holyoke building’s roof crumbled Tuesday morning and hit a nearby sidewalk.
Partial roof collapse in Holyoke latest in list of crumbling buildings in the city
Same story, different day as we continue to deal with an upper low.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Emergency crews have responded to a potential building collapse in downtown Holyoke.
Partial roof collapse closes part of sidewalk in downtown Holyoke
Growing research showing a correlation between uterine cancer and hair straightening products...
NIH study explores possible link between uterine cancer and hair straightening products
Elms College students and faculty celebrated $1 million in federal funding on Tuesday that is...
Getting Answers: federal funding for local colleges