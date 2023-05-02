Max Tavern holding networking events to bring business back to Springfield

The goal of the event was to get people back into the business community while socializing with others.
By Tessa Kielbasa, Samantha O'Connor and Maria Wilson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new networking event took place Monday afternoon at Max Tavern in Springfield.

The goal of the event was to get people back into the business community while socializing with others. It encouraged people to stop working from home and return to downtown Springfield.

“Our goal is to get businesses excited again, get people back, bring people back to downtown Springfield,” said Public Relations Director for Max Tavern, AnnMarie Harding. “You can’t solve problems and get inspired in your business world if you’re home alone.”

Max Tavern said that they have more networking events planned throughout the summer. If you are interested, they ask that you register beforehand. You may do so by emailing Harding at aharding@maxtavern.com or calling 413-244-4055.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a bear in a tree in the area of Gothic and Main Street in Northampton.
Northampton Police respond to a bear sighting near Gothic and Main Street
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
The Springfield Fire Department responded to Roosevelt Avenue and Page Boulevard Sunday morning...
1 person hospitalized following overnight crash in Springfield
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
Man faces several charges including assault of a Ludlow Police officer on Wednesday night.
Ludlow man facing multiple charges after resisting arrest, striking an officer

Latest News

Two school committee members have stepped down and two superintendent job offers have fallen...
Easthampton School Committee begins search for interim superintendent with 2 less members
Chicopee Police respond to Lincoln Grove Park after kids disguise BB guns as AR rifles 050123
Chicopee Police respond to Lincoln Grove Park after kids disguise BB guns as AR rifles
MGN Online
Springfield man indicted for sexual exploitation of a child, child pornography
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Longmeadow, and Springfield.
Town by Town: food bank road show, mother-daughter self-defense clinic, and Law Day