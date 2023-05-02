Max Tavern holding networking events to bring business back to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new networking event took place Monday afternoon at Max Tavern in Springfield.

The goal of the event was to get people back into the business community while socializing with others. It encouraged people to stop working from home and return to downtown Springfield.

“Our goal is to get businesses excited again, get people back, bring people back to downtown Springfield,” said Public Relations Director for Max Tavern, AnnMarie Harding. “You can’t solve problems and get inspired in your business world if you’re home alone.”

Max Tavern said that they have more networking events planned throughout the summer. If you are interested, they ask that you register beforehand. You may do so by emailing Harding at aharding@maxtavern.com or calling 413-244-4055.

