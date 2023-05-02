NIH study explores possible link between uterine cancer and hair straightening products

Growing research showing a correlation between uterine cancer and hair straightening products...
Growing research showing a correlation between uterine cancer and hair straightening products is raising concerns.(Storyblocks.com)
By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Growing research showing a correlation between uterine cancer and hair straightening products is raising concerns.

“We do know that endometrial cancer is multi-factorial and we cannot say 100 percent that this alone explains the existence of uterine cancer, but it is something we should think about,” said Dr. Tashanna Myers, chief of gynecology at Baystate Medical Center.

A recent study done by the U.S. National Institutes of Health has found a potential link between chemical hair straighteners and relaxers and a higher risk of endometrial or uterine cancer.

“It was an epidemiologic study looking at women who are enrolled in the sister study, so essentially, you had to be a woman who had one sister with breast cancer,” Myers noted.

As part of the study, 34,000 women were tracked for 10 years as they used a wide range of hair products. The brands were not disclosed. Among the findings was that women who had never used hair straightening products had a 1.6 percent risk for uterine cancer, but any sort of exposure moved the risk up to four percent. Myers told us the harmful chemicals used in these hair straightening products include Bisphenol A, formaldehyde, and phthalate. She said the other issue is these products are applied directly to the scalp.

“We understand that the scalp is a more absorptive surface, so that you will get higher concentration of these products when they are applied to the scalp,” Myers noted.

Her advice for women is to decrease their exposure to these chemicals and reconsider using the products on young children.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A crash involving two tractor-trailers and one car is causing traffic issues along I-84 in...
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers part of I-84 in Sturbridge
Crews investigating partial building collapse in downtown Holyoke
Partial roof collapse closes part of sidewalk in downtown Holyoke
MGN Online
Springfield man indicted for sexual exploitation of a child, child pornography
Chicopee Police respond to Lincoln Grove Park after kids disguise BB guns as AR rifles 050123
Chicopee Police respond to Lincoln Grove Park after kids disguise BB guns as AR rifles

Latest News

Elms College students and faculty celebrated $1 million in federal funding on Tuesday that is...
Getting Answers: federal funding for local colleges
Ruptured gas line prompts evacuations in Northampton
Ruptured gas line prompts evacuations in Northampton
Crews investigating partial building collapse in downtown Holyoke
Partial roof collapse closes part of sidewalk in downtown Holyoke
5 displaced after house fire on Berkshire Street in Indian Orchard
5 displaced after house fire on Berkshire Street in Indian Orchard