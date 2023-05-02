NIH study explores possible link between uterine cancer and hair straightening products

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Growing research showing a correlation between uterine cancer and hair straightening products is raising concerns.

“We do know that endometrial cancer is multi-factorial and we cannot say 100 percent that this alone explains the existence of uterine cancer, but it is something we should think about,” said Dr. Tashanna Myers, chief of gynecology at Baystate Medical Center.

A recent study done by the U.S. National Institutes of Health has found a potential link between chemical hair straighteners and relaxers and a higher risk of endometrial or uterine cancer.

“It was an epidemiologic study looking at women who are enrolled in the sister study, so essentially, you had to be a woman who had one sister with breast cancer,” Myers noted.

As part of the study, 34,000 women were tracked for 10 years as they used a wide range of hair products. The brands were not disclosed. Among the findings was that women who had never used hair straightening products had a 1.6 percent risk for uterine cancer, but any sort of exposure moved the risk up to four percent. Myers told us the harmful chemicals used in these hair straightening products include Bisphenol A, formaldehyde, and phthalate. She said the other issue is these products are applied directly to the scalp.

“We understand that the scalp is a more absorptive surface, so that you will get higher concentration of these products when they are applied to the scalp,” Myers noted.

Her advice for women is to decrease their exposure to these chemicals and reconsider using the products on young children.

