Partial roof collapse in Holyoke latest in list of crumbling buildings in the city

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A part of a Holyoke building’s roof crumbled Tuesday morning and hit a nearby sidewalk.

“We responded over and there was some debris on the sidewalk. Unfortunately, we had some neighborhood kids run away with the debris, so we don’t know what it was, but out of an abundance of caution, we shut the block down,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.

It’s an issue Holyoke residents know all too well with multiple buildings in the past decade crumbling, falling apart, or even collapsing.

“We are an old city. It’s over 150 years old. Some of these buildings in downtown were built back in the day,” Rex added.

In recent years, the side of the Essex House building completely crumbled in 2014 and was later demolished. A building partially collapsed on High Street back in 2019, and in December 2020, an apartment building on West Street in Holyoke also had crumbling parts.

“We do have some buildings that don’t have the maintenance done to them that should be done to them, so this is what happens,” Rex noted.

In the case of 276 High Street, Rex said weather may have played a role.

“Unfortunately, with all this rain, the weird weather pattern we’ve had over the winter, it’s been a lot more water than anything. If the roof isn’t completely intact, this is what we deal with,” Rex said.

Holyoke DPW set-up a barrier around the building on High Street and officials are asking people to avoid walking beneath the building.

