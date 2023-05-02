Town by Town: college partnership, youth police academy, art showcase

(WGGB/WSHM) - Two local colleges have formed a partnership by signing a biology transfer agreement in Springfield.

Springfield Technical Community College and Elms College held a signing ceremony Tuesday to announce an affordable and seamless pathway for students to transfer into the biology program at Elms.

The agreement eases the coursework transfer between the two colleges for students seeking degrees in biology.

In Chicopee, the city’s police department will be holding its youth police academy this summer and applications are now available.

It provides for kids ages 14 to 17 to come together and learn about law enforcement, team building, and problem solving.

Those interested in the program can contact Officer Mark Hammon at the police department.

In West Springfield, the Wilbraham Art League will be showcasing their art at the West Springfield Public Library throughout the month of May. There will be a reception on May 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. when you can meet the artists.

The library is located at 200 Park Street.

