VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer

A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control and spun out on Fairfax County Parkway. (Video via Fairfax County Police Department)
By David Hylton and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control and spun out of control on a highway in northern Virginia.

The incident was captured on the officer’s dashboard camera.

The Fairfax County Police Department says the crash started when an officer had pulled over the driver of a BMW 750 Series just after 11:30 a.m. on Fairfax County Parkway.

And a 17-year-old driver of a black BMW M3 was traveling northbound on the parkway at a high rate of speed when they lost control.

“The BMW spun around, crossed the median, striking the community member’s vehicle, then the officer’s vehicle,” the Fairfax County Police Department said. “The officer was nearly struck and killed.”

Police say the driver of the BMW 750 Series was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and two passengers in that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The teen driver was also charged with reckless driving.

“The Fairfax County Police Department is relieved that this crash did not result in a tragedy,” the police department said. “This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant. It is the driver’s responsibility to drive safely and arrive safely.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Emergency crews have responded to a potential building collapse in downtown Holyoke.
Partial roof collapse closes part of sidewalk in downtown Holyoke
A crash involving two tractor-trailers and one car is causing traffic issues along I-84 in...
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers part of I-84 in Sturbridge
Chicopee Police respond to Lincoln Grove Park after kids disguise BB guns as AR rifles 050123
Chicopee Police respond to Lincoln Grove Park after kids disguise BB guns as AR rifles
MGN Online
Springfield man indicted for sexual exploitation of a child, child pornography

Latest News

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Monday afternoon at Lincoln Grove Park.
Chicopee officials concerned after kids disguise BB guns as AR-style weapons
Postal problems for rural communities
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
A part of a Holyoke building’s roof crumbled Tuesday morning and hit a nearby sidewalk.
Partial roof collapse in Holyoke latest in list of crumbling buildings in the city
First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
On Illinois highway, blinding dust, then ‘crash after crash’