$164 million in federal funding secured for reconstruction of Holyoke Veterans’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The federal government has awarded millions of dollars to be used for a new veterans home in Holyoke. It will be a fresh start for the Holyoke Veterans’ Home following the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

State Senator John Velis announced that the huge federal grant will go towards construction of a new facility.

“It is exciting,” commented Erin Schadel, whose father is a resident of the Holyoke Veterans’ Home. “It is good news.”

On Tuesday, the Executive Office of Veterans Services was awarded $164 million in federal grants for the reconstruction of the Holyoke Veterans’ Home, previously called the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, courtesy of the Department of Veteran Affairs’ State Home Construction Grant Program. It is the first of two payments totaling $263.5 million.

Schadel’s father still lives at the veterans home. The 84 year old lived there during the deadly COVID-19 outbreak that claimed the lives of more than 80 veterans.

“Going into that building, knowing what happened there… It’s almost haunting,” Schadel told us. “So, as a family member of a survivor of the tragedy, it’s difficult to go to that building every day, so I am looking forward to a fresh start.”

Senator John Veils, the chairman of the legislature’s Veterans and Federal Affairs Committee, has long been a champion of veteran’s causes.

“A really big day. We’ve been waiting for this a while,” he told Western Mass News. “I think it’s really important because, for many of us, this has been several years of zealously advocating for a home, so the most selfless people in this world can call home for years and years to come.”

The funding for this project has been a collaborative effort between the state and federal government.

“The state kicked off that process by passing a $400 million bond bill in 2021, which was needed for the news we got today,” Senator Velis said. “The federal government, through the VA Construction Grant Program, is giving Massachusetts the first of two payments.”

In all, the project includes 234 long-term care beds, nursing support, and community spaces for veterans.

John Paradis from the Holyoke Veterans Coalition also weighed in, saying in statement to Western Mass News:

“Getting this funding from VA is a huge milestone, and we thank Secretary Santiago, Congressman Neal, and Senator Velis for securing the necessary funds to build a new home that, when completed, should be the best in our nation for veterans…”

Schadel shared with us what she hopes to see come to the new space.

“What I hope to see is spaces where veterans can get together,” she said. “Either with their families or with each other. They don’t have a lot of community spaces currently available to our veterans.”

Schadel also told us that she is hoping the new facility will provide a spot dedicated to nurses where they are able to rest, calling them ‘’heroes’ throughout the pandemic.

Senator Veils said that he expects construction to start as soon as this summer.

