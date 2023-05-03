LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say

Police responded to an active shooter situation at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta. (WANF via Local News Live)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta.

Police said at least one person died on the scene and four were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

Midtown shooting suspect
Midtown shooting suspect(APD)

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police said in a statement.

This happened at 1100 West Peachtree St. in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital. Midtown is a very populated area with many office buildings and high-rise apartments.

Police shared a photo of the shooting suspect and said he is “still at large.” He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Law enforcement officials are searching for the man believed to be the suspect and any other possible victims, the police department said in a statement.

Atlanta Public Schools said they are operating on an “exterior lockdown” for the remainder of the day.

First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.(Source: WANF)

