Amherst residents vote in favor of building new elementary school

A brand-new elementary school is coming to the town of Amherst after a ballot measure for the...
A brand-new elementary school is coming to the town of Amherst after a ballot measure for the new building received support from voters.
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A brand-new elementary school is coming to the town of Amherst after a ballot measure for the new building received support from voters.

Residents of Amherst voted overwhelmingly in favor of a ballot measure that would see the tearing down of Fort River Elementary School for a brand-new $97 million school, with $40 million of that coming from the state. The new building will also combine students from Wildwood Elementary. Amherst Town Council President Lynn Griesemer told us that 81 percent of voters chose ‘yes’ for the project.

“It’s environmentally, just a terrific design. It will be the first carbon neutral building that the town builds, so it gets to be both contributing to the environment, but also contributing to our education about the environment,” Griesemer explained.

Eli Eir of Amherst told Western Mass News how he feels about a new school for the next generation.

“I’m happy that it passed. I have kids in the school system. I’m happy to have a new school. It works better,” Eir added.

However, what’s next for the new school from here? Griesemer told us construction is set to start hopefully by next summer, but the elementary school building committee still has some work on their hands.

“Now, they formed two more committees. One committee is to talk about the building and what goes into the building. The other committee is to talk about the site and the grounds around the building. In the meantime, there has always been a sustainability committee. Those committees continue to develop more and more detail, so we can get additional estimates,” Griesemer noted.

Griesemer said that she hopes construction of the new school will be complete by the fall of 2026.

