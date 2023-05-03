Animal remains discovered during suspicious activity report

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday morning, officers received reports of suspicious activity.

According to the West Springfield Animal Control, they responded to the location of an overgrown lot at the corner of Bacon Drive and Riverdale Street, where they found the remains of a young female dog.

The dog found was similar to the one pictured, but she had a docked tail.

West Springfield Animal Control is asking the community to reach out if they have any information that can help in the investigation.

