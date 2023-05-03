City of Springfield mourns the loss of former U.S Marshal John Gibbons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - John Gibbons, a former United States Marshal for the District of Massachusetts, has died.

Gibbons retired in August of 2021 after more than four decades in law enforcement. He was the first African American U.S. Marshal for the District of Massachusetts. He was appointed by President Barack Obama in December 2009 and sworn in on January 13, 2010.

Gibbons began his law enforcement career in Massachusetts, serving for 30 years with the Massachusetts State Police prior to his taking the Marshal position.

Western Mass News originally heard the tragic news from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who sent us some photos with Gibbons along with a statement that read:

“First of all, I am so very sorry to hear about the passing of retired U.S. Marshal John Gibbons. My sympathy, thoughts, prayers, and encouragement go out to his wife Shelby, brother Ron, family and friends. I spoke with Marshal Gibbons not too long ago to see how he was feeling. Always the gentleman and a well-respected lawman. After a long and successful career with our state police, John became a trailblazer, as the first black U.S. Marshal for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Let’s not also forget, he was one hell of a football player for American International College (AIC), too. Marshal Gibbons, John, your legacy of outstanding law enforcement and compassion will live on. May God rest your soul, my friend.”

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi also offered a statement, saying:

“The world lost a good man today as my dear friend, retired U.S. Marshal John Gibbons, passed away. During his career spanning 30 years with the Massachusetts State Police and over a decade as the first Black U.S. Marshal in the Commonwealth, John worked on some of the most high-profile cases. On the job, he was incredibly talented and dedicated to finding justice for victims. Day-to-day, he was a great friend and a loving family man. My heart goes out to his brother Ronnie, who works for our Sheriff’s Office, his wife Shelby, and his entire family.”

