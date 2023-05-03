F-35A aircraft coming to Barnes Air National Guard base in 2026

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A brand-new fleet of fighter jets is coming to Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

F-15 fighter jets are the fourth-generation planes currently used by the Air Force, including the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Soon, a new generation of aircraft will take to the sky, which contain a new avionics system and stealth capability.

“I think it becomes fair to say that you not only get to point out the potential achievements of the location, but that’s when the competition becomes rigorous in the sense of people pointing out the deficiencies of it,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

On Wednesday, Neal and others celebrated the announcement that a fleet of 18 F-35A Lighting II planes will be heading to Barnes in the coming years as the current F-15s will be retired by 2027. Colonel David Halasi-Kun told us it was a lengthy process for the base to be selected for these jets, with components including environmental factors, cost, and community support, but he said this will ensure the 104th Fighter Wing will continue its mission of defending Americans in New England and New York for another 40 to 50 years.

“We are the last line between all that is on the other side over the Atlantic and over the pole to the entire eastern seaboard. If there is an enemy to the United States that wants to attack this country, we are the first point of contact they will have,” Halasi-Kun explained.

Westfield-Barnes Airport Manager Chris Willenborg told Western Mass News that the aircraft’s arrival will mean more jobs for western Massaschusetts.

“Of the military and civilians combined, 2,100 jobs, $236 million a year in economic impact. From the 104th to civilian operations here, that’s what comes to western Mass. and the Commonwealth,” Willenborg said.

In terms of employment, Neal highlighted one key company that could make a difference.

“Gulfstream is a big employer, the parent company of General Dynamics just 25 miles from here in Pittsfield, they have 1,300 employees. They could use another 300 tomorrow. Gulfstream is a very important part of the economy,” Neal explained.

The Massachusetts Air National guardsmen and women will be able to “aim high” and take the F-35s up in the air starting in 2026.

