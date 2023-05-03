Getting Answers: budget increase for South Hadley Fire District #1 voted down

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in South Hadley have voted down a budget increase for the town’s fire district #1.

“Over two years, the tax levy for the fire district went from $2.8 million to $3.8 million, so it’s a little slightly higher than a 30 percent increase,” said Charles Miles of South Hadley.

People living in South Hadley and firefighters with the South Hadley Fire District #1 are speaking out after a public meeting last week. On the table was the proposed budget for the district’s firefighter and EMT salaries, which residents of the town ultimately decided to vote down.

“We couldn’t get straight answers about why the tax levy is going up by such a huge percentage much faster than inflation. I am absolutely in support of the firefighters and first responders getting paid, I’m also in support of getting clear answers from the elected officials on the board,” Miles added.

Miles was one of the residents in attendance at the meeting. He told Western Mass News several community members asked the fire district one #1 prudential committee, which oversees the finances for the department, why the budget increased nearly one million dollars, but were not given a response. We can hear some of that interaction in an audio recording of the meeting, obtained by Western Mass News.

“This year’s budget we are voting on has increased yet an additional three-quarters of a million dollars up from last year’s budget. Mr. Moderator, I have been asking questions this year, as you told me I should, and trying to make sense of these unprecedented increases,” said one resident.

Meanwhile, South Hadley District 1 Fire Capt. Jason Houle told us there is no word on when another meeting will be held to discuss the budget again.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s going to have to be another meeting where the budget will have to be reviewed and revoted on, so we’re obviously very concerned with the outcome of that meeting…If there’s no funding or if the budget is cut, there’s going to have to be decisions made as far as what services we can provide and our staffing levels,” Houle added.

Houle also shared how this will impact the town of South Hadley.

“Last year, we responded to over 3,000 fire, EMS calls and we also provide paramedic service to fire district #2, so this doesn’t only impact the residents of district 1, but this impacts the town as a whole,” Houle explained.

