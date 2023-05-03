Officials urge caution amid high river levels due to recent rain

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The recent influx of rain has flooded the waterways in western Massachusetts and officials are reminding you to play it safe if you have boating plans.

“There’s typically a beach behind me…It would usually be about 10 feet, past the edge of those trees…Right now, it’s absolutely covered with the river,” said Mike Foley, director of programs with Northampton Community Rowing.

After periods of intense rain over the last few weeks, local rowers are in over their heads.

“About three weeks ago, I was standing in dirt, so it’s come up probably about six to eight feet,” Foley added.

In Northampton, the high-water levels on the Connecticut River are forcing Foley’s programs to trade in their paddles and oars for rowing machines on solid ground.

“It’s making it really hard for us to get our programs out on the water right now, so we’re doing a lot of indoor training, a lot of stuff on our indoor machines, so that we don’t need to fall too far behind our competitors,” Foley explained.

While the unofficial start of boating season may be a few weeks away, these rowers may not get another chance to take part.

“It will impact my juniors the most. Their season only has one month left for the spring…The kids like being on the river much more than being inside,” Foley said.

Local fire officials in neighboring communities told Western Mass News they typically see runoff from the mountains up north this time of year, but recent precipitation has made this spring an outlier.

“We are talking another three weeks or so where we encourage people to give it that extra time to, hopefully, let the water recede,” said Easthampton Fire Chief Chris Norris.

Norris said it’s not just the rapid currents that can cause safety hazards.

“You’re seeing logs and sticks and other kinds of debris like that coming down and getting loose…It could potentially hit you and cause injury,” Norris added.

First responders in Easthampton added that, thankfully, they haven’t had any emergencies so far this year, but equipment is always on standby.

“We have our boat, we have our water rescue equipment, and suits that we can deploy readily if needed, but certainly, we’d rather educate the public about those hazards then have to go and perform a rescue,” Norris explained.

If Mother Nature cooperates, “Hopefully that will be the case where the water will recede and things will go back to normalcy and people will get out on the waterways for Memorial Day weekend,” Noris noted.

