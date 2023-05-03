Police presence spotted at McDonalds on Center St. in Ludlow

Police presence on Center Street in Ludlow 050223
Police presence on Center Street in Ludlow 050223(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A heavy police presence has been reported on Center Street in Ludlow Tuesday night.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived at 11 p.m. and saw 6 police cruisers at the Center Street McDonalds.

Western Mass News has reached out to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, however, he says there is no information available to the public at this time.

Stay tuned on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest developments on this case as soon as they enter our newsroom.

