Police presence spotted at McDonalds on Center St. in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A heavy police presence has been reported on Center Street in Ludlow Tuesday night.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived at 11 p.m. and saw 6 police cruisers at the Center Street McDonalds.

Western Mass News has reached out to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, however, he says there is no information available to the public at this time.

Stay tuned on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest developments on this case as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.