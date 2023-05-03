Springfield man arrested on Canon Circle on gun-related charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing firearms charges after police conducted a traffic stop on Canon Circle.

Detectives saw 30-year-old Tre Watson in the area of Orange Street Wednesday morning and were aware that there were active superior court warrants out for him.

Investigators followed a car Watson was a passenger in until it stopped on Canon Circle, where he was then arrested around 10:30 a.m. Crack-cocaine in the car, heroin and powder cocaine attached to his belt, and more than $250 in cash were reportedly seized following his arrest.

Watson is facing gun and drug-related charges, in addition to the active warrants at Hampden Superior Court on firearms charges.

