Springfield man arrested on Canon Circle on gun-related charges

Tre Watson
Tre Watson(Springfield Police)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing firearms charges after police conducted a traffic stop on Canon Circle.

Detectives saw 30-year-old Tre Watson in the area of Orange Street Wednesday morning and were aware that there were active superior court warrants out for him.

Investigators followed a car Watson was a passenger in until it stopped on Canon Circle, where he was then arrested around 10:30 a.m. Crack-cocaine in the car, heroin and powder cocaine attached to his belt, and more than $250 in cash were reportedly seized following his arrest.

Watson is facing gun and drug-related charges, in addition to the active warrants at Hampden Superior Court on firearms charges.

