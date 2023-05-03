Springfield Police seize quad during illegal dirt bike safety detail

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a quad motor bike on Frriday on Ashley Street.

Investigators said that officers stopped 24-year-old Ezequiel Almanzar of Springfield after seeing him riding the quad down Pine Street without a helmet while they were conducting an off-highway vehicle operation.

He was then approached and arrested on Ashley Street.

Almanzar is facing several charges including operating with a suspended license and recreational vehicle violations.

