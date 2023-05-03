Springfield Police seize quad during illegal dirt bike safety detail
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a quad motor bike on Frriday on Ashley Street.
Investigators said that officers stopped 24-year-old Ezequiel Almanzar of Springfield after seeing him riding the quad down Pine Street without a helmet while they were conducting an off-highway vehicle operation.
He was then approached and arrested on Ashley Street.
Almanzar is facing several charges including operating with a suspended license and recreational vehicle violations.
