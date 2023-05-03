Suspect arrest in connection with April shooting on Federal Street in Springfield

Francisco Escobar-Pizzaro
Francisco Escobar-Pizzaro(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting last month in Springfield.

On April 15, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Federal Street. When police arrived on-scene, they recovered shell casings and were able to reportedly identify Francisco Escobar-Pizzaro, 30, as a suspect.

Escobar-Pizzaro was taken into custody at an apartment on the 0-100 block of Temple Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He is facing several firearms charges, as well as firearms and heroin distribution charges that were already pending in Hampden Superior Court.

