Town by Town: State Secretary of Education visits school, Jones Library funding, HCC President retires

Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Amherst, and Holyoke.
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Amherst, and Holyoke.

The State Secretary of Education was given a tour of a local elementary school.

The tour was of Brightwood Elementary School on Plainfield Street in Springfield.

Secretary Patrick Tutwiler directed the Executive Office of Education, which oversees both early and higher education.

During the tour, he was joined by Springfield School superintendent Daniel Wariwck.

Congressman Jim McGovern announced over $2 million in federal funding for the Jones Library in Amherst.

The money will go towards preserving the library’s history, renovating its facilities, and helping it become one of the most climate-friendly libraries in Massachusetts.

Hundreds of students, faculty, and staff at Holyoke Community College attended a retirement celebration for President Christina Royal.

Activities included a banned book read along event, food, games, and lots of fun.

State Senator John Velis and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia attended the festivities.

The daylong event took place on the school’s campus.

