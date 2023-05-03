Upper low on the move, but we stay cool & dreary Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere and at the surface continues to influence our weather, but they are on the move. Both lows move eastward tonight and Thursday, which will shift our breezes to the northeast and keep our weather cool.

Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with occasional showers possibly lingering into early Thursday morning along with some low clouds and drizzle. Chilly with early morning lows in the lower 40s.

Lots of clouds and another day of cool temperatures in the 50s on tap for Thursday. Only a few showers are expected with some possible in the early morning, then a spot shower or two in the afternoon. Northeasterly breezes will stay around 5 to 15mph, adding a chill to an already very cool May day.

Low pressure continues to move away from the coast on Friday and our breezes shift to the northwest. Some breaks of sun are expected along with afternoon highs climbing to around 60. We are still slightly unsettled with a low risk for an afternoon shower, but most of the day looks dry.

Our pattern finally changes this weekend and seasonable temperatures return to southern New England. Surface high pressure builds to our south Saturday, giving us a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs climb into the upper 60s for the valley with light breezes. Sunday is also looking quite nice with good sunshine and highs around 70!

Dry, seasonably mild weather continues into early next week with good sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. A front stalled over the mid-Atlantic will have a few waves of low pressure moving along it late Tuesday and Wednesday that likely bring some clouds our way and possibly some showers, but chances are still low this far out. Overall, temperatures remain near or above normal next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.