Upper low on the move, but we stay cool & dreary Thursday

By Janna Brown
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere and at the surface continues to influence our weather, but they are on the move. Both lows move eastward tonight and Thursday, which will shift our breezes to the northeast and keep our weather cool.

Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with occasional showers possibly lingering into early Thursday morning along with some low clouds and drizzle. Chilly with early morning lows in the lower 40s.

Lots of clouds and another day of cool temperatures in the 50s on tap for Thursday. Only a few showers are expected with some possible in the early morning, then a spot shower or two in the afternoon. Northeasterly breezes will stay around 5 to 15mph, adding a chill to an already very cool May day.

Low pressure continues to move away from the coast on Friday and our breezes shift to the northwest. Some breaks of sun are expected along with afternoon highs climbing to around 60. We are still slightly unsettled with a low risk for an afternoon shower, but most of the day looks dry.

Our pattern finally changes this weekend and seasonable temperatures return to southern New England. Surface high pressure builds to our south Saturday, giving us a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs climb into the upper 60s for the valley with light breezes. Sunday is also looking quite nice with good sunshine and highs around 70!

Dry, seasonably mild weather continues into early next week with good sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. A front stalled over the mid-Atlantic will have a few waves of low pressure moving along it late Tuesday and Wednesday that likely bring some clouds our way and possibly some showers, but chances are still low this far out. Overall, temperatures remain near or above normal next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our Western Mass News crew arrived at 11 p.m. and saw 6 police cruisers at the Center Street...
Police investigating incident at McDonalds on Center Street in Ludlow
Emergency crews have responded to a potential building collapse in downtown Holyoke.
Partial roof collapse closes part of sidewalk in downtown Holyoke
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH: Principal comes face to face with bear hiding in school’s dumpster
A lifelong Springfield resident and police officer was honored in a pinning ceremony Tuesday...
Lifelong Springfield Police officer honored with promotion, pinning ceremony

Latest News

Cloudy, brisk and cooler Thursday with a few showers here and there.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Wednesday afternoon forecast
Don's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Same story, different day as we continue to deal with an upper low.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Janna’s Tuesday afternoon forecast