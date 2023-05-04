Cooley Dickinson Hospital to end masking policy

(Pexels)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re following developing news today as Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton will be ending their universal masking policy in most cases, hospital officials report.

This as the federal public health emergency ends.

CDH is part of Mass General Brigham, which is implementing the change in all facilities.

In a release sent to Western Mass News Thursday afternoon, Mass General Brigham officials explained there were multiple reasons why the decision was made.

The release saying in part:

“Due to a combination of factors, including widespread immunity against severe disease, available vaccines and therapeutics, and less virulent variants, we are moving towards treating COVID-19 the way we do many respiratory viruses. Reflecting this, and in accordance with the end of the MDPH Mask Order effective May 12, 2023, Mass General Brigham, along with many other facilities across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, will end universal masking at all our hospitals, clinics, other facilities and programs.”

We’re told masks will no longer be required as of May 12th except for those presenting symptoms and staff in certain situations that include the following:

· Patients/visitors presenting with symptoms should put on a facility-issued mask available at the hand hygiene/masking stations at our facilities

· Employees will use masks per Standard Precautions (e.g., when engaging in care activities that may generate splashes or sprays) and Transmission-based precautions (e.g., when interacting with patients on Droplet Precautions), and when required by the Return to Work Policy

Now, respiratory hygiene stations, facility-issued masks and hand sanitizer, will remain available at CDH.

Mass General Brigham noted they may reinstate masking in the future, guided by public health and their infection control experts.

Western Mass News has reached out to other area hospitals as well.

As more information comes into our newsroom, we’ll provide an update. Stay with us online and on-air for the very latest.

