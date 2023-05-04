Getting Answers: Amherst town council plans to revise ‘nuisance’ bylaw

AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Under consideration in Amherst, expanding a nuisance bylaw to include a wider range of offenses.

Town Councilors told Western Mass News they’ve just begun talking about reworking this ordinance and how it would impact people who live in Amherst.

Local leaders began conversations on re-working their nuisance bylaws to include a wider range of offenses.

Amherst Town Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke told us the current ordinance only applies to noisy house parties and underage drinking.

A reworking of the bylaw would include other forms of nuisance.

“We’re really starting to look at what do people think of as nuisances,” said Jo Hanneke. “We’ve gotten a little bit of information from an engagement survey we did for rental permitting about what people think of as a nuisances, where those nuisances happen, do we regulate just residential developments? Or residential properties or do we regulate commercial properties to.”

The nuisances that are being proposed are things like littering, trash disposal, and parking on lawns.

One UMass Amherst student told us the idea of reworking this by law would be a great way to keep Amherst’s streets clean.

“I think it’s kind of a good thing,” said Xander Favazza. “Our front yard is like every time like even if we don’t have a party our front yard just gets covered with trash or has cans everywhere.”

Haneke added they’re working on redoing their rental regulation by-laws as well to help regulate the health and safety inside apartments.

“We will actually have town inspectors required by our town inspectional services department prior to getting those permits,” said Jo Haneke. “Which will help us actually get into the building for the interior and health and safety issues we do know are happening for some of our rentals in town.”

But Haneke stressed there is still a long way to go in the process.

“For nuisance we are at the very beginning,” said Jo Haneke. “We have a draft that basically you know encompasses our thoughts in our first discussion we had as to what is a nuisance. And how might we regulate that and enforce that.”

Haneke said the town council will conduct more surveys and have more conversations about this with formal meetings on the topic possibly at the end of the summer.

