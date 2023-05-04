Getting Answers: impact of recent mass shootings on law enforcement

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers as mass shootings across the country continue to make headlines, two of which happened on Wednesday. While these deadly shootings have been happening in other states, that doesn’t stop local law enforcement from fearing we could be next.

“You start to wonder when is it coming here?” said West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance.

The number 258: it’s the number of people who have lost their lives in mass shootings across the country just in 2023 alone. Nearly 200 mass shootings have taken place since January 1 of this year and we aren’t even halfway through. That means at least four people have been injured in each of those events to qualify as a mass shooting.

Just Wednesday alone, there were two mass shootings in different parts of the country. One shooting was in Chicago, where four people were injured, and the other occurred in Atlanta, with one person killed and four others injured. Those numbers don’t tally the countless number of people who lost their lives to gun violence outside of this.

“It seems to be getting worse and worse. Every day, there’s a mass shooting in the country, it seems. Weekly, daily, there’s shootings locally. It’s just becoming out of control,” LaFrance added.

We asked LaFrance how this almost daily shootings are affecting people.

“i think people are becoming desensitized to this kind of violence because you either become desensitized or you become frozen with fear, and you stay home. So people are used to seeing it and just going about their daily routine,” LaFrance added.

We asked him if he believes police officers are becoming desensitized to this type of news.

“I’m not seeing that, no. I mean, officers are clearly aware of the gun violence going on in this country and in the area, but I’m not seeing that with them, no,” LaFrance explained.

LaFrance said officers seem to be more alert and aware of what could happen on each call, but he said that’s why they’ve increased their training, so they are prepared.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers flooded the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Center Street in Ludlow on Tuesday...
Police investigating incident at McDonalds on Center Street in Ludlow
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
A rally tonight in Springfield to keep one local woman’s house from being foreclosed.
‘We just want to stay in our home’: Springfield residents protest decision to foreclose a woman’s house

Latest News

Western Mass News has obtained a letter sent to families on Wednesday that indicated a threat...
Police investigate threat made to Holyoke Community Charter School
The world’s first vaccine to protect older adults against the respiratory virus known as RSV...
Local doctor discusses approval of first RSV vaccine for adults
FILE - A man walks through the snow covered Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on...
COVID dropped to 4th leading cause of death in US last year
There was a regional spotlight on a Hampden County re-entry program for those who have served...
Officials highlight success, progress of Hampden County re-entry program