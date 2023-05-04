Getting Answers: impact of recent mass shootings on law enforcement

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers as mass shootings across the country continue to make headlines, two of which happened on Wednesday. While these deadly shootings have been happening in other states, that doesn’t stop local law enforcement from fearing we could be next.

“You start to wonder when is it coming here?” said West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance.

The number 258: it’s the number of people who have lost their lives in mass shootings across the country just in 2023 alone. Nearly 200 mass shootings have taken place since January 1 of this year and we aren’t even halfway through. That means at least four people have been injured in each of those events to qualify as a mass shooting.

Just Wednesday alone, there were two mass shootings in different parts of the country. One shooting was in Chicago, where four people were injured, and the other occurred in Atlanta, with one person killed and four others injured. Those numbers don’t tally the countless number of people who lost their lives to gun violence outside of this.

“It seems to be getting worse and worse. Every day, there’s a mass shooting in the country, it seems. Weekly, daily, there’s shootings locally. It’s just becoming out of control,” LaFrance added.

We asked LaFrance how this almost daily shootings are affecting people.

“i think people are becoming desensitized to this kind of violence because you either become desensitized or you become frozen with fear, and you stay home. So people are used to seeing it and just going about their daily routine,” LaFrance added.

We asked him if he believes police officers are becoming desensitized to this type of news.

“I’m not seeing that, no. I mean, officers are clearly aware of the gun violence going on in this country and in the area, but I’m not seeing that with them, no,” LaFrance explained.

LaFrance said officers seem to be more alert and aware of what could happen on each call, but he said that’s why they’ve increased their training, so they are prepared.

