Getting Answers: Smith College renames program, ends using the word ‘field’

NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A rebranding of a department name at Smith College has attracted attention. They’ve taken the word “field” out of a title to achieve more inclusivity.

Officials at Smith College told Western Mass News changing the Office of Field Education to the Office of Practicum, at the school of social work, better reflects the experience of faculty and adults.

‘I actually think it’s a really good step in the right direction, I think that it’s something that pays respect and homage to those who are maybe feeling marginalized at Smith,” said Arushi Beohar, a senior.

“I think the term sounds a little bit more inclusive than field work,” said Tracy Okai, a junior.

Students at Smith College in Northampton shared their thoughts with Western Mass News on a recent name change within the School of Social Work, the Office of Field Education, now called the Office of Practicum.

College officials told us the school made this decision, understanding the power of words and aligning themselves with the guiding principles of social work. The statement reads in part:

“The school specifically chose the word “practicum” (a course of study that involves the supervised practical application of previously studied theory) to better reflect the experience of faculty and students. Rather than a reactive moment, this is a proactive decision to bring the language of the school’s program more in line with its goals and intentions.”

We spoke with students who said this is a step in the right direction and shared other changes they would like to see.

“I think a lot of social workers have a bad rep, and there’s a stereotype that social workers aren’t the nicest people so I think definitely like courses on racial training would be very beneficial to the nature and nourishment of those who want to engage in social work and would eliminate past little histories of injustice in this system,” said Okai.

More time to learn about diversity and inclusion.

“We do have a day called Otelia Cromwell day here we do kind of bring light to racial injustice but I think it would be nice to do more work like that and have all students be required to do some sort of work in that respect,” said Beohar.

Western Mass News reached out to the Office of Practicum for comment, and we have yet to hear back.

