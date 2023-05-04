Getting Answers: South Hadley District #1 firefighters react to rejected budget increase

SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley residents have voted down a budget increase for the town’s fire district #1, impacting firefighter and first responder salaries.

Western Mass News spoke with the Union Secretary of South Hadley Fire District #1 who shared why this proposed funding is important to first responders and people who live in the community.

“Last Thursday, we had our annual meeting at which the budget was set to be approved,” said Martin Biela. “There are about 30 articles to be approved all of them got approved expect article 5 which is the salaries of the chief, the firefighters and the treasury.”

Martin Biela, a firefighter at South Hadley Fire District #1 and the Local Union Secretary. He told Western Mass News the Fire District #1 Prudential Committee, which had oversight of all fire expenses held a public meeting last Thursday to discuss budget items which included an increase for firefighter and EMT salaries.

Residents ultimately decided to reject the proposal and spoke out about it as can be heard in this audio recording of the meeting obtained by Western Mass News.

“As taxpayers in this district, we have a responsibility to be careful stewards of our money because it is our money that funds this department,” said a South Hadley resident. “Tonight, we are voting on a budget that has changed drastically over the last few years.”

According to the Prudential Committee Chair, the budget for district #1 had increased in 2022 by $150,000 with a total budget of around $5 million. For 2023, that budget increased by 3.06%.

“Now with article 5 being rejected and failed and our salary’s being held in question, we don’t know what we’re going to have as a raise, we don’t know if we’re going to get a raise,” said Biela. “There are so many other things in the articles that they could have rejected. Rejecting firefighters’ salaries seems like the poorest choice of all 30 articles to reject.”

Biela also described fire district 1 as similar to the fire department in Easthampton.

“Easthampton has the same size population I believe,” said Biela. “However, they have a lot more firefighters on duty. I believe they have 3 ambulances on duty as well, but they have about 7 or 8 firefighters at the moment and we’re working towards getting to that level where we are able to staff each ambulance and have an engine company ready to go if anything happens.”

He told us that fire district #1 is imperative to the town of South Hadley and the other fire district in town, but also surrounding communities.

“Granby if they don’t have any units available, if they need extra ambulances, they call for us,” said Biela. “Holyoke and Chicopee they become very overwhelmed with medical calls as well, so they call us to try to help alleviate some of their workload.”

So what’s next? The Prudential Committee Chairman told us he would like to hold a re-vote and is currently working to set up another meeting.

We should note that the fire district #2 budget is not impacted by this.

