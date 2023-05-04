Holyoke man arrested on gun-related charges after Chicopee traffic stop

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Chicopee last week.

Chicopee Police said that officers were on-patrol on Wednesday, April 26 when they saw a vehicle with a canceled registration on Irene Street. After they pulled over the vehicle, they spoke with the driver, 19-year-old Javon Calderon of Holyoke, who reportedly did not have a license.

Police also learned that there was an arrest warrant out for Calderon out of Vermont. Calderon was taken into custody and while officers conducted an inventory search of the vehicle, they reportedly found a gun under the driver’s seat.

Calderon is now facing charges including unregistered motor vehicle, number plate violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and fugitive from justice.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

