Marianne Williamson talks 2024 presidential run on Local News Live

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Marianne Williamson came to Washington to discuss her second run for the White House on Local News Live.

Williamson said someone needs to address what she referred to as the truth in America.

“That corporations run this country,” Williamson said. That we are not functioning at the present as a government of the people, by the people, for the people.”

Williamson has written several New York Times best selling books, been a unity church spiritual leader and has run for multiple public offices, but has never held one. Williamson said that can work to her advantage.

“We need someone from outside that system, who is not prostituting him or herself to these corporate interests, to come out and name it, and start the process of our societal repair,” Williamson said.

Williamson is an advocate of increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and pitches herself to voters as a pro-equality candidate. Some discount Williamson for her spiritual nature, including the White House.

“If I had a little globe here, a crystal ball, then I could tell you,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joked to reporters on March 6 about Williamson’s candidacy. “A magic 8 ball, whatever. If I could feel her aura.”

Williamson said those critiques are unfair and believes she is owed an apology.

“I’ve written 16 books and given thousands and thousands of lectures, most of which are on the internet,” Williamson said. There’s no mention of crystal balls, there’s no mention of auras. This is a purposeful minimization, peripheralization, and really smear.

Both Williamson and JFK’s nephew Robert F Kennedy junior are looking to unseat President Joe Biden in a Democratic primary.

