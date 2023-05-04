Northampton store busy ahead of coronation of King Charles III

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Excitement is building in western Massachusetts for many who plan to witness world history in the making on Saturday with the coronation of King Charles III.

“I’m going to be up at five o’clock in the morning watching the whole thing,” said Deborah Moggio with Brits R U.s in Northampton

On Saturday, people around the world will tune in to watch the coronation. The British royal crowning ritual dates back thousands of years, but the last one was 70 years ago for the new king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“A lot of people coming in, buying stuff to having parties and tea, parties, and stuff to sit and watch it mean scones with clotted cream, and jam and cups of tea,” added Alan Greaves, owner of Brits R U.s.

Good Morning America will have live coverage of the coronation starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, followed by a special edition of Western Mass News at 10 a.m. on ABC40 (Western Mass News)

Greaves told us that customers have traveled from out-of-state to buy supplies for coronation parties.

“Yesterday, I had a lady come up from New Haven to buy stuff for a party that she was having,” Greaves noted.

Moggio told us about her menu for the celebration

“Scones, cotted cream, Mr. Kippling cakes, and my tea…got to have my tea,” Moggio explained.

