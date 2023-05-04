Northampton store busy ahead of coronation of King Charles III

King Charles III
King Charles III(MGN Online / CNN)
By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Excitement is building in western Massachusetts for many who plan to witness world history in the making on Saturday with the coronation of King Charles III.

“I’m going to be up at five o’clock in the morning watching the whole thing,” said Deborah Moggio with Brits R U.s in Northampton

On Saturday, people around the world will tune in to watch the coronation. The British royal crowning ritual dates back thousands of years, but the last one was 70 years ago for the new king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“A lot of people coming in, buying stuff to having parties and tea, parties, and stuff to sit and watch it mean scones with clotted cream, and jam and cups of tea,” added Alan Greaves, owner of Brits R U.s.

Good Morning America will have live coverage of the coronation starting at 5 a.m. Saturday,...
Good Morning America will have live coverage of the coronation starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, followed by a special edition of Western Mass News at 10 a.m. on ABC40(Western Mass News)

Greaves told us that customers have traveled from out-of-state to buy supplies for coronation parties.

“Yesterday, I had a lady come up from New Haven to buy stuff for a party that she was having,” Greaves noted.

Moggio told us about her menu for the celebration

“Scones, cotted cream, Mr. Kippling cakes, and my tea…got to have my tea,” Moggio explained.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers flooded the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Center Street in Ludlow on Tuesday...
Police investigating incident at McDonalds on Center Street in Ludlow
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Dog remains were found after reports of suspicious activity.
Animal remains discovered in West Springfield during suspicious activity report

Latest News

Western Mass News has obtained a letter sent to families on Wednesday that indicated a threat...
Police investigate threat made to Holyoke Community Charter School
police lights
Worker unaccounted for after explosion in a Newburyport chemical plant
A rally tonight in Springfield to keep one local woman’s house from being foreclosed.
‘We just want to stay in our home’: Springfield residents protest decision to foreclose a woman’s house
Under consideration in Amherst, expanding a nuisance bylaw to include a wider range of offenses.
Getting Answers: Amherst town council plans to revise ‘nuisance’ bylaw