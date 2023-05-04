Officials highlight success, progress of Hampden County re-entry program

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a regional spotlight on a Hampden County re-entry program for those who have served their time behind bars as well as others in the community.

A first-of-its-kind re-entry center for offenders, who have served their time, opened in Springfield in 1996. Four years ago, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi revised the program and naming it ‘All-Inclusive Support Services’ (AISS) for both former inmates, but also anyone in the community.

“I don’t want to have to see people inside the institution to receive the services that if we intervene prior to an incarceration, we can get them on the right path (and) we can be supportive,” Cocchi explained.

Speaking to a room full of state and federal leaders representing Massachusetts, as well as other New England states on Thursday, Cocchi discussed ways to improve health outcomes for justice-involved individuals. Some of the topics included harm reduction and treatment and strategies to reduce recidivism. A tour of the center was also featured, which gave those including U.S. Health and Human Services Region 1 Director Everett Handford and Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal a first-hand look at how their services work.

“Every one of us in this room, we know somebody who has got an opioid addiction. Fellow employees, workforce, a neighbor down the street, and relatives, and we know what their lives are like trying to house somebody, so I think we all have a best-of-interest in a more humane approach,” Neal said.

Cocchi told us that Hampden County has had a one-year recidivism rate of 13.4 percent in 2021, while the three-year rate has been 22.2 percent from 2019 to 2021, which he said is one of the lowest in the country and he credited this entry program.

“With responsibilities, you have to have accountability and you have to have discipline. That’s what we’re really trying to work with these men and women and we found great success in doing that,” Cocchi explained.

Recently, the sheriff hosted 70 of the top correctional professionals in the country and they too toured the facility. With AISS being the first re-entry facility in the country, Cocchi told Western Mass News this is a model for the nation.

“People now are talking about re-entry all over the country. We’re not only talking it. We’re perfecting it and we’re pushing that on for others to hopefully emulate because we feel we do a good job,” Cocchi noted.

