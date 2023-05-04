Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting

Authorities have identified the victim of a weekend shooting in Springfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified the victim of a weekend shooting in Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that officers were called to a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Union Street around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found 52-year-old Alexander Ayala of Springfield suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment.  He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637).

