One More Day of Clouds and A Few Showers Before a Pattern Change

By Liam Murphy and Janna Brown
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two weeks, two upper-level lows. We are finally turning a corner with a pattern shift this weekend!

Today was cool and mainly cloudy with patchy drizzle and a few showers around. Any lingering showers tonight will diminish overnight and we may see skies turn partly cloudy for a time. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s by sunrise with a light northerly breeze.

Friday will be the final cool, cloudy day in this stretch. We should get some breaks of sun, but clouds win out overall. Temperatures climb back into the 50s to a few low 60s in the valley with northerly breezes staying around 5-10mph. An isolated shower may pop up in the afternoon with the best shot in the hill towns. Most of the day is looking dry.

Some clearing is expected Friday evening and night, so we may get some of that full “flower” moon shining. High pressure builds in for Saturday, bringing a northwesterly breeze around 5-15mph and good sunshine. Temperatures rebound with help of the sun, but also the upper-level ridge building into the East. Highs should get into the upper 60s and low 70s! Seasonable temperatures continue again Sunday with a nice warmup thanks to morning sunshine, then we will see some scattered clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures trend near normal most of next week with the warmest day looking to be Monday. We start the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. While we are mainly free of the upper level low from this past week, it doesn’t leave entirely – but lingers over Newfoundland. This low may try to retrograde back westward a bit early next week, which could lead to more clouds, a few showers and cooler temps Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now it’s a low chance. Temps return to the lower 70s to end the week with dry weather. Mother’s Day weekend is also looking seasonable to a bit warm.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers flooded the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Center Street in Ludlow on Tuesday...
Police investigating incident at McDonalds on Center Street in Ludlow
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
A rally tonight in Springfield to keep one local woman’s house from being foreclosed.
‘We just want to stay in our home’: Springfield residents protest decision to foreclose a woman’s house

Latest News

One More Day of Clouds and A Few Showers Before a Pattern Change
One More Day of Clouds and A Few Showers Before a Pattern Change
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Thursday afternoon forecast
Don's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Dan's May 4th, Thursday Morning Forecast
Cloudy, brisk and cooler Thursday with a few showers here and there.
Janna's Thursday Forecast