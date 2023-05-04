Police: 3 Springfield men arrested, following drug trafficking investigation

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police recovered drugs at Belmont Avenue apartment on Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Warionex Cabrera-Guzman was suspected of distributing heroin and fentanyl. Detectives then applied and had a search warrant approved for the apartment on 100 block of Belmont Avenue.

Officials searched the apartment at around 5 a.m., they found 223 grams of both fentanyl, heroin and a bad of crack-cocaine.

After the search, officers arrested 25-year-old Warionex Cabrera-Guzman, 21 -year-old Alvin Cabrera, and 24-year-old Jose Quinones.

The three Springfield men are facing charges of trafficking a Class A drug over 200 grams, and Cabrera-Guzman will be facing an additional charge of possession of a Class B drug.

