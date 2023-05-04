Police investigate threat made to Holyoke Community Charter School

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has obtained a letter sent to families on Wednesday that indicated a threat was made to the Holyoke Community Charter School.

Police immediately responded to ensure all safety protocols were put into action.

An investigation found no imminent threat and school remains open on a normal schedule and school officials said that threats are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

