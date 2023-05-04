Springfield Symphony Orchestra, musician’s union reach new contract agreement

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Symphony Orchestra and the local musicians’ union have reached a long-awaited agreement, which promises two more years of concerts in Springfield.

In settling a longtime labor dispute, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and local musicians’ union have reached a two-year collective bargaining agreement. It’s something that will guarantee concerts at Springfield’s Symphony Hall.

Under the new labor agreement, six classical concerts and two pop concerts will mean a minimum of eight concerts over the two upcoming seasons. The contract also calls for 64 musicians at each concert who will receive a raise over each of the two years.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra President and CEO Paul Lambert said this creates a feeling of optimism for the future.

“We are thrilled to announce the agreement between the musicians and the SSO organization has been reached…This is truly a great day. We are deeply pleased and excited to be in this new era of this Springfield, beautiful, orchestra with the commitment to working together to build a vibrant, thriving and sustainable future for the SSO,” Lambert explained.

Beth Welty, president of Local 171 Musicians’ Union, said they are eager for the fresh start this agreement will bring.

“…Can’t wait to work with the hall and the team and the board and to bring this amazing orchestra to as many people as we can. We love this orchestra, we love this community, and we’re here to work with everyone to bring us to greater heights,” Welty added.

As part of the agreement, the musicians’ union will drop their pending unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

The city of Springfield will provide nearly $300,000 for the orchestra’s youth educational programming over the course of the next two years.

