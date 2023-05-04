Town by Town: Nurse Appreciation Day, ‘Star Wars Pawty’, legal help hotline

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke, Chicopee, and Springfield.

Carla Cosenzi, the owner of TommyCar Auto Group, spread joy and appreciation to local nurses ahead of “Nurse Appreciation Day.”

On Thursday morning, Cosenzi, delivered gifts and notes of appreciation to Holyoke Medical Center and to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, in recognition of the tireless work that nurses do every day.

“Nurse Appreciation Day” is celebrated annually on May 6, and it is a day to recognize and honor the contributions of nurses to our society.

The Good Dog Spot had a “Star Wars Pawty” event in honor of May 4 in Chicopee.

Dog daycare attendees got to enjoy a fun-filled day of activities designed to keep dogs entertained and engaged.

There was even a costume party, a bubbles game, and a “choose a side” activity at the party!

The Hampden County Bar Association and Western New England School of Law held a legal help hotline program in Springfield.

At the event, local and experienced attorneys were able to provide legal advice on various topics, including divorce and family, bankruptcy, business, employment, landlord/tenant, and real estate.

