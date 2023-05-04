Woman celebrating 107th birthday shares secret to her longevity

Jean Stevens, born in New Jersey in 1916, ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she became a television pioneer. (Source: WGAL, STEVENS FAMILY, CNN)
By Anne Shannon, WGAL
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WGAL) – Jean Stevens celebrated her 107th birthday this week.

Born in New Jersey in 1916, she ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she became a television pioneer.

“I was on a television program,” she explained. “Cooking was what I was doing, and people would turn their television on.”

Stevens says her recipe for a long life includes eating fruits and vegetables.

“Well, my mother always said, ‘Love your fruit and vegetables,’” she said.

She raised three sons, has five grandchildren and countless friends who believe her secret to longevity may be more about her attitude.

“I think this is why she’s done as well as she has is because she always is happy,” her niece Marion Uhlig said.

One of her grandsons agreed, saying she is an “incredibly optimistic person.”

Stevens worked as a teacher and dietician. She also had a passion for travel.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers flooded the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Center Street in Ludlow on Tuesday...
Police investigating incident at McDonalds on Center Street in Ludlow
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Dog remains were found after reports of suspicious activity.
Animal remains discovered in West Springfield during suspicious activity report

Latest News

Police and emergency workers gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a shooter...
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in...
Lawyer: Trump seeking to move criminal case to federal court
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 1,...
Biden issues order setting path for sanctions in Sudan
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Democrats pressure GOP on debt limit, spending cuts
Western Mass News has obtained a letter sent to families on Wednesday that indicated a threat...
Police investigate threat made to Holyoke Community Charter School