Worker unaccounted for after explosion in a Newburyport chemical plant

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Thursday morning, crews responded to an explosion at a chemical plant in Newburyport, MA.

According to our affiliate WCVB, the fire chief said there were 5 workers inside the building at the time of the explosion.

4 workers were taken to a local hospital and 1 is still unaccounted for.

The building sustained major damage which prevented firefighters from entering and searching for the missing worker.

Officials are asking those who work in the industrial park to avoid the area.

