1 killed in late night crash

(MGN)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was killed in a late night crash Thursday

According to Palmer Police, the department began to receive calls about a serious crash around 10:22 p.m. on Wilbraham Street.

Officers responded and found a single car crash with a driver suffering life-threatening injuries.

The occupant was transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where they would be pronounced deceased.

This remains an active investigation. The identity of the occupant will not be released as of this time.

Wilbraham Street is closed between North Main Street and Calkins Road as police continue to investigate the crash. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

