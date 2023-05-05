3 suspects arrested, gun and drugs seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three Springfield men were arrested on drug and gun charges on Thursday.

Detectives reportedly saw 55-year-old Carlos Vasquez outside an apartment on Standish Street conducting what appeared to be a drug deal with 58-year-old Andres Rivera, who allegedly fled the scene. Springfield Police pulled Rivera over on Hyde Street and arrested him for possession of cocaine.

Around 10 p.m., police conducted a search warrant at the apartment on Standish Street. During the search, investigators reportedly found a high-capacity firearm with 17 rounds of ammunition, along with more than 500 grams of cocaine, and more than $27,000 in cash.

Vasquez was arrested along with 44-year-old Omar Rios-Muniz who was also in the apartment. All three men are facing a number of drug charges, while Vasquez is facing firearms charges as well.

