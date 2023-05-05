Derby-themed fundraiser planned to benefit Square One programs

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Square One is hosting their annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser this weekend for the children and families they support.

“A wonderful way for the community to come out, have some fun, watch the derby, and enjoy being dressed up and enjoying all the fun things that come with the Kentucky Derby: the big hats, the floral dresses, and a great way to support the important work that is happening at Square One,” said Kristine Allard with Square One.

Square One is an early education and care center that also provides a variety of resources to families in the community. Allard told us that, so far, this year’s event has raised $70,000.

“The money all goes to fund our program support, so we serve about 500 children every day – infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children - and we also provide family support services to an additional 1,500 families every year,” Allard added.

Those services provided by Square One include home visiting models, play groups, parenting support, financial literacy, and workforce development.

MGM Springfield is hosting Saturday night’s event and PeoplesBank, USI, and Baystate Health are a few of the sponsors.

“We have secured more in fundraising in this sponsorship event this year than we have ever had before,” Allard noted.

All 250 tickets are already sold out for the event, but Allard told us they are always accepting any donations. For more information on Square One or to donate, you can click here.

