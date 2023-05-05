A Dry, Seasonable Weekend on the Way!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The last day in this unseasonably cool stretch is nearly done. We battled the clouds today with only a few showers around and highs managed to reach upper 50s to low 60s for many, which is still below normal by 5-10 degrees for early May.

A few showers around into early this evening, then we get some partial clearing tonight as surface high pressure finally builds into the area. The full “flower” moon rises this evening, so we should be able to see it from time to time overnight. The Eta Aquarids meteor shower also peaks tonight, but the moonlight may make it difficult to see much. The best time to view will be around 3-5am.

Beautiful weather is back this weekend and Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, a steady northwesterly breeze, dry air, and seasonable highs in the lower 70s for the Pioneer Valley.

Skies remain mostly clear Saturday night through Sunday morning, so another chilly night will be on tap with some upper 30s to lower 40s. Scattered to patchy clouds increase Sunday afternoon, but highs still get to around 70. Some high-resolution models are hinting at a brief shot of rain moving through overnight Sunday into early Monday, but any early clouds exit fast Monday morning, and we end up sunny and warmer with highs in the low to middle 70s.

The upper-level low that impacted our weather all week lingers over Newfoundland and tries to shift back westward a bit Tuesday, bringing a backdoor cold front through New England. More clouds and slightly cooler temperatures are on tap along with a low chance for a shower. Strong high pressure across central Canada starts moving southward mid to late week bringing sunny skies and dry air Wednesday to Friday. Temps will be cool to start, but warm back into the mid-70s by the end of the week. Mother’s Day Weekend is looking mild, but there may be some shower chances to keep an eye on.

