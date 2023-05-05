Gary Rome honored as the 2023 TIME Magazine ‘Dealer of the Year’

A celebration reception was held at the Gary Rome Hyundai dealership in Holyoke on Thursday.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A celebration reception was held at the Gary Rome Hyundai dealership in Holyoke on Thursday.

Several executives from TIME Magazine, Ally Financial, Massachusetts State Automobile Dealers Association and Hyundai Motor America as well state and local dignitaries were in attendance.

The event honored Gary Rome for his recognition as the 2023 TIME Magazine, “Dealer of the Year.”

Several check donations were also presented to multiple different charities including the Homework House of Holyoke and the Foundation for TJO Animals.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

