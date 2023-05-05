Getting Answers: funding for mental health programs in schools

We’re digging deeper into next year’s Springfield Public Schools budget, which was approved...
We’re digging deeper into next year’s Springfield Public Schools budget, which was approved Thursday night and, specifically, the dollars set aside for mental health resources.(MGN Online / PIXNIO)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re digging deeper into next year’s Springfield Public Schools budget, which was approved Thursday night and, specifically, the dollars set aside for mental health resources.

“It’s a $588 million budget and we’re allocating over $30 million directly to the schools, so they can build school-based budgeting plans and they can hire the staff and prioritize the resources as they would like to,” said Patrick Roach, chief financial and operations officer with Springfield Public Schools.

The district is allocating more than $30 million in mental health resources for the 2023-2024 school year. Roach told Western Mass News what types of resources this funding will go towards.

“School counselors, adjustment counselors, city connect support, which is a really exciting program we have. They connect students to services already in the community such as recreation programs or mental health services in the community,” Roach added.

He said compared to previous years, this is the highest amount of funding the district has set aside for mental health.

“We were giving an additional $500 per pupil to every single school to build their school budgeting plans, so schools are in the process of doing that right now and determining what their priorities are by building,” Roach explained.

This announcement also comes after dozens of students in Springfield asked the school committee to add an additional $4 million into the budget for mental health resources.

“This plan was always in the budget prior to the students speaking out,” Roach explained.

Western Mass News reached out to several other local school districts to find out the type of funding they have in place dedicated to mental health resources. The superintendent of Granby Public Schools told us in a statement, in part:

“We employ 2 school social workers at both of our schools...our social workers support students and staff in a number of ways -- creating social stories for students, helping staff work with students with trauma, being a safe place to discuss challenging topics”

“Beyond that we partner with the River Valley Counseling Center to provide individual counseling for a number of our students. We, like many other districts, have seen the need for mental health services grow, especially in the past few years.”

Roach told us their district also partners with River Valley Counseling and he also encouraged students to speak with their administrators if they want to see the funding go towards something specific.

“If there’s students that want to see something, they should advocate at their school level if they want to see it in the budget,” Road said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers flooded the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Center Street in Ludlow on Tuesday...
Police investigating incident at McDonalds on Center Street in Ludlow
Wilbraham Street is closed after an overnight crash.
1 killed after late-night crash in Palmer
A rally tonight in Springfield to keep one local woman’s house from being foreclosed.
‘We just want to stay in our home’: Springfield residents protest decision to foreclose a woman’s house
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Authorities have identified the victim of a weekend shooting in Springfield.
Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting

Latest News

Authorities are investigating after a possible bomb threat was called into a Longmeadow...
Police investigating possible bomb threat at Big Y in Longmeadow
A worker was killed in a "violent explosion" at a chemical facility in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase
Employment generic graphic.
Study: small business owners having trouble finding qualified job applicants
COVID-19
Getting Answers: reaction to WHO downgrading COVID-19 pandemic