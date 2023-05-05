Getting Answers: funding for mental health programs in schools

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re digging deeper into next year’s Springfield Public Schools budget, which was approved Thursday night and, specifically, the dollars set aside for mental health resources.

“It’s a $588 million budget and we’re allocating over $30 million directly to the schools, so they can build school-based budgeting plans and they can hire the staff and prioritize the resources as they would like to,” said Patrick Roach, chief financial and operations officer with Springfield Public Schools.

The district is allocating more than $30 million in mental health resources for the 2023-2024 school year. Roach told Western Mass News what types of resources this funding will go towards.

“School counselors, adjustment counselors, city connect support, which is a really exciting program we have. They connect students to services already in the community such as recreation programs or mental health services in the community,” Roach added.

He said compared to previous years, this is the highest amount of funding the district has set aside for mental health.

“We were giving an additional $500 per pupil to every single school to build their school budgeting plans, so schools are in the process of doing that right now and determining what their priorities are by building,” Roach explained.

This announcement also comes after dozens of students in Springfield asked the school committee to add an additional $4 million into the budget for mental health resources.

“This plan was always in the budget prior to the students speaking out,” Roach explained.

Western Mass News reached out to several other local school districts to find out the type of funding they have in place dedicated to mental health resources. The superintendent of Granby Public Schools told us in a statement, in part:

“We employ 2 school social workers at both of our schools...our social workers support students and staff in a number of ways -- creating social stories for students, helping staff work with students with trauma, being a safe place to discuss challenging topics”

“Beyond that we partner with the River Valley Counseling Center to provide individual counseling for a number of our students. We, like many other districts, have seen the need for mental health services grow, especially in the past few years.”

Roach told us their district also partners with River Valley Counseling and he also encouraged students to speak with their administrators if they want to see the funding go towards something specific.

“If there’s students that want to see something, they should advocate at their school level if they want to see it in the budget,” Road said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.