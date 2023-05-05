Jump Start Preschool hosts fundraiser, showcases live artwork at Agawam Library

AGAWAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Jump Start Preschool held a live art show at the Agawam Library on Thursday evening.

Jump Start was the Agawam Preschool that was heavily damaged last year in an overnight fire.

The showcase had food, music, a photo booth, lots of giveaways, and of course art.

All the students from the school’s three classrooms created artwork to be put on sale.

Rachelle Hannoush, owner of the Jumpstart Preschool said, “The kids did a fundraiser they painted different paintings all the kids at the preschools and then we fundraised the parents bought them, and the funds we raised we tripled matched by Jumpstart.”

All the money raised will be matched by the school and donated back to the library to create a parents support area in the building.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.