Police investigating hoax bomb threat at Big Y in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a possible bomb threat was called into a Longmeadow supermarket.

Longmeadow Police said that they were called to Big Y aroud 1:50 p.m. Friday and the store was evacuated as a precaution while a search of the store was conducted.

Investigators have determined that the report was a hoax and there was no credible threat to the store or customers.

Big Y reopened at approximately 3 p.m. Longmeadow Police “thank both the staff and customers for their cooperation during the event.”

