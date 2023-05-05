Police investigating hoax bomb threat at Big Y in Longmeadow

Authorities are investigating after a possible bomb threat was called into a Longmeadow...
Authorities are investigating after a possible bomb threat was called into a Longmeadow supermarket.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a possible bomb threat was called into a Longmeadow supermarket.

Longmeadow Police said that they were called to Big Y aroud 1:50 p.m. Friday and the store was evacuated as a precaution while a search of the store was conducted.

Investigators have determined that the report was a hoax and there was no credible threat to the store or customers.

Big Y reopened at approximately 3 p.m. Longmeadow Police “thank both the staff and customers for their cooperation during the event.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers flooded the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Center Street in Ludlow on Tuesday...
Police investigating incident at McDonalds on Center Street in Ludlow
Wilbraham Street is closed after an overnight crash.
1 killed after late-night crash in Palmer
A rally tonight in Springfield to keep one local woman’s house from being foreclosed.
‘We just want to stay in our home’: Springfield residents protest decision to foreclose a woman’s house
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Authorities have identified the victim of a weekend shooting in Springfield.
Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting

Latest News

A worker was killed in a "violent explosion" at a chemical facility in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase
We’re digging deeper into next year’s Springfield Public Schools budget, which was approved...
Getting Answers: funding for mental health programs in schools
Employment generic graphic.
Study: small business owners having trouble finding qualified job applicants
COVID-19
Getting Answers: reaction to WHO downgrading COVID-19 pandemic