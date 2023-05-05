Springfield crews respond to a 2-vehicle crash on Page Boulevard

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews are on scene for a two-vehicle crash on Page Boulevard in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, one of the occupants was removed from one of the vehicles.

Fire officials said the occupant was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

