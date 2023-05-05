Springfield crews respond to a 2-vehicle crash on Page Boulevard

Fire crews are on scene for a two-vehicle crash on Page Boulevard in Springfield.
Fire crews are on scene for a two-vehicle crash on Page Boulevard in Springfield.(Springfield Fire and Emergency Services)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews are on scene for a two-vehicle crash on Page Boulevard in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, one of the occupants was removed from one of the vehicles.

Fire officials said the occupant was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

