Springfield crews respond to a multi-family house fire on Belmont Avenue

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews are on scene for reports of a multi-family house fire on Belmont Avenue.

When Western Mass News crews arrived, they saw firefighters working to put out the fire.

According to Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, the fire originated in the kitchen and spread to the second floor.

Fire officials said no one in the home was displaced and that the landlord will take care of the tenants.

No injuries reported.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

