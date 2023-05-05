Springfield School Committee approves budget, without additional mental health funds

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A week after Springfield students gathered for a “speak out,” asking for millions of dollars’ worth of additional mental health services in schools, the school committee voted to pass their budget without those extra funds.

Springfield students told Western Mass News it wasn’t the outcome they were hoping for, but their fight for better mental health resources isn’t over.

The Springfield School Committee approved their $588 million budget Thursday evening, which does not include the additional $4 million students were fighting for last week.

Dozens of Springfield students expressed their concerns over what they call a lack of mental health resources across the Springfield school system.

The group asked the district to reconsider their budget and allocate an additional 4-million dollars towards mental health resources at their high school including wellness centers, extra curriculars and other resources.

According to school committee members, this year’s budget already has set aside more than 30-million dollars towards mental health resources across the district.

After much discussion on the need for these resources and areas where the district may fall short.

“How do we ensure that some of the students, like who have come before us, know what it is that is out there and that is available? How are we making sure that’s embedded into the culture of the school,” said Denise Hurst.

School committee member Joesiah Gomez raised questions over just how much money the district will dedicate to such a complex issue.

“Personally, as a member of this body, I’m very wary that we put the totality of the illness to solve this matter both on the school department and on the budget,” said Joesiah Gonzalez.

The committee voted unanimously to pass the budget as it stands, without the additional funds.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield high schoolers Essence Burton Jordan and Davian Pahan who told us they were disappointed by Thursday’s outcome.

“I think tonight’s meeting all together, although it did start the conversation, it was not what we had hoped,” said Pahan.

While it may temporarily dampen their spirits, Burton Jordan said she won’t stop fighting for mental health resources in their schools.

“The fight is not over, you will continue to see us in school parking lots, trying to speak,” said Burton Jordan. “You will still see us at public speak outs, you will still see us at school committee meetings and any other meetings we have to be at to be sure these changes are actually made.”

School committee members said there are already wellness centers, guidance councilors and adjustment councilors available to students throughout the district. The budget will go into effect July 1.

