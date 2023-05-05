Study: small business owners having trouble finding qualified job applicants

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new study shows 92 percent of small business owners are having serious trouble finding qualified applicants to fill open positions.

‘Help Wanted’ signs continue to hang in storefronts across western Massachusetts and it’s a sight businessowners know all too well.

“It’s been a struggle for small businesses for some time now to fill open positions and it’s not getting any easier…The more we talk to them, the more problems they’re having finding workers and not just workers, qualified workers, people who are able to do the job,” said Christopher Carlozzi, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business

A new study coming from the National Federation of Independent Business showed 92 percent of business owners report receiving few or no qualified applications for open positions. Over 60 percent of owners report they tried hiring or hired people in April and 29 percent of owners said they received a few qualified candidates for open slots, while 26 percent report receiving none. Carlozzi said businesses have tried incentives like higher pay, bonuses, and more, but notes the cost of living is a real problem.

“You’re seeing a lot of people leave Massachusetts. That’s a problem. Massachusetts is a very unaffordable state for both small businesses and, in a lot of cases, workers,” Carlozzi noted.

Karl Petrick with the Hult International Business School said a lot of people have become picky and are choosing higher paying jobs and possible moving. However, according to a recent study from WalletHub, new unemployment claims in Massachusetts were up 15.19 percent from last week.

“One of the reasons why the unemployment rate has gone up…is because we have seen growth in the number of people looking for work. When you’re unemployed, you’re typically dipping into your savings for a while,” Petrick explained.

Adding this data is due to the state bouncing back quicker from COVID-19 and recent layoffs in industries like technology.

“We saw a similar thing in the Great Recession, coming out of the Great Recession too for a very long time. Massachusetts was better than the national average in terms of job growth and things like that and then it started to slow down a little faster,” Petrick added.

Petrick told us that as the economy slows down, there will also be less of a demand for goods and services and this can lower a demand for workers as well. Also, if prices stay high, more people will continue to look for jobs.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.